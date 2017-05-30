Jennifer Lopez Vs Kim Kardashian — Who Rocked Mermaid Waves Better? Hair Battle

Long, sexy waves are totally trendy right now, with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez recently rocking the style. Find out how to copy it below.

It’s a hair battle for the ages! Mermaid waves are sexy and sophisticated, and it seems like everyone is rocking them for summer! Kim Kardashian showed off the look on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote about the look on Instagram, “Pretty and glowing 🔥🔥🔥 @kimkardashian CRUSHING on this Easy 90s wave! Perfect for the Summer.” Chris also did a similar style on Jennifer Lopez as she taped an upcoming episode of her new show World Of Dance.

Chris wrote on Instagram alongside a J-Lo pic, “MERMAID WAVES 🙌🏽 SUMMER ☀️ is all about textured hair right! @jlo This is one of my favorite looks to do in super long length. One of the best ways to create the MERMAID WAVES🌊 is to braid you hair at night…Easy breezy!” He further explained: “To get the Miami mermaid wave USE a good salt spay on damp hair (I love @bumbleandbumble) Then BRAID your hair in four LARGE sections and [sleep] away. DO WAKE UP to the ULTIMATE beach wave! Finnish off with @theouai Finishing cream to add moisture to your ENDS💧 And a BLAST of @oribe dry Texturing spray at the roots for a lived in look. Job done ✅”

I also love using evo’s salty dog salt spray for beachy texture. Apply on damp hair before braiding for an effortless look. For second day hair, use their water killer dry shampoo for extra texture and volume! Not only are the names super fun, but the packaging is cool and chic for your bathroom. What products do you guys use for beachy waves in the summer?

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kim Kardashian’s mermaid waves?

