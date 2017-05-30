Kim Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Get Cheeky On Memorial Day With Their Butts Out: Pic

Suns out buns out! Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen had the best Memorial Day holiday together! The best friends hit up an arcade, where they posed for sexy photos with their assets up in the air! You have to see the sultry photos!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Larsa Pippen, 42, had the best holiday weekend together! The longtime friends posed on arcade bikes with their sexy curves on display and we loved their Memorial Day playdate!

Larsa took to Instagram on May 29 to post a sexy video where she and Kim rode toy motorcycles. “Happy Memorial Day! When moms take over the arcade,” the former Real Housewife captioned the fun video. However, Larsa has since deleted the arcade post, and we’re wondering why.

The friends posed in the snaps without their children and friends. So, it’s unclear if anyone else joined them on their day out. Larsa rocked an all white bodysuit and jeans, while Kim almost matched her in a white t-shirt and black skirt. And, we have to say, both Larsa and Kim looked incredible!

The blonde bombshell is currently in the process of divorcing her NBA legend hubby, Scottie Pippen, 51. But, she’s been spending a ton of time in Calabasas, living it up with her friends. The pair split back in Oct. 2016. However, there were rumors that they had reconciled after they were spotted out together many times after the split.

Larsa even flaunted a massive diamond ring, which was a Valentine’s Day present, on Feb. 6, when she was photographed out with Scottie. Nonetheless, things reportedly weren’t strong enough between the two to make their marriage last. In April 2017, TMZ reported that Scottie and Larsa decided to move forward with their divorce.

Although their marriage hasn’t played out like they thought it would 19 years ago, Scottie and Larsa have reportedly vowed to remain close friends. In fact, the two seem to be the most amicable of exes. The Pippen’s actually jetted off to a tropical location for a family vacation together in mid-February. Then, in the beginning of April, the family reunited for a fun trip to Universal Orlando Resort. We’re glad Scottie and Larsa have kept their family close during their tumultuous split.

