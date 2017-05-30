Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She Thinks Tyga’s ‘A Bad Person’ After Dramatic Kylie Split

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are totally over, but does the family have bad blood towards him? Kim Kardashian spilled the tea about Kylie and Tyga’s split on ‘WWHL’ and admitted that there was ‘a lot of drama’ that led to Kyga’s break up.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, how relieved were you when Kylie and Tyga finally called it quits?” Andy Cohen, 48, asked Kim Kardashian, 36, on the May 28 edition of Watch What Happens Live. “You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn’t mean he’s a bad person at all,” Kim said. “And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since.” We can’t help but notice that Kim couldn’t stop smiling after Andy asked if her was “relieved” about the break up. Looks like Kim is glad they’re over!

Unlike Scott Disick, 34, Tyga is still — for the most part — on good terms with the family, despite the drama that went down with Kylie. Tyga and Kylie took a break from their relationship in April 2017, their fourth split in two years. With these two, they usually break up and then get back together, but this split stuck. Right before their break up, Tyga moved out of Kylie’s mansion.

Kylie has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, 25, and she’s really happy in her new relationship. However, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga won’t stop texting Kylie, even though she’s clearly moved on. Kylie hasn’t responded to Tyga’s message. She thinks he’s just being “immature” and “bitter” about their break up right now.

Kim spilled the deets on all the drama concerning the Kardashians. She also brought up ex-husband Kris Humphries, 32, and confessed that she knew on their honeymoon that they wouldn’t last. Kim also dished that she hasn’t spoken to Taylor Swift, 27, since the drama with Kanye West, 39. Kim didn’t hold back on WWHL, and we LOVE her for it.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Kylie and Tyga are over? Let us know!