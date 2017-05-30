Tristan Thompson So Not Afraid Of Kardashian Curse: Wants Khloe’s Fam At NBA Finals

Screw the Kardashian Curse, Tristan Thompson thinks his girlfriend Khloe’s family is more of a good luck charm! He wants the whole fam at the NBA Finals, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Tristan Thompson, 26, has heard enough of this “Kardashian Curse” business. His girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been at nearly every one of the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff games, and they STILL made it to the finals! Now he’s getting ready to square off against the Golden State Warriors, and he wants Khlo-money and the rest of her fam to be there. See pics of Khloe and Tristan, here!

“Everyone is well aware of the supposed Kardashian Curse in the Cavs organization and at one point many thought there was something to it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Luckily, T.T. isn’t buying into that nonsense. “Tristan is not scared and is actually making fun of it even being brought up. He has gone as far as to tell Khloe that she can invite anyone from her family to any of the NBA finals games. Plus, he would be happy to buy them tickets to see him play for the championship.”

Khloe has been Tristan’s biggest supporter all through the playoffs, and she’s not about to stop now that he’s in the finals! “Khloe is constantly filling Tristan’s head up with positivity,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s Tristan’s own motivational speaker — like an amateur Tony Robbins. Khloe keeps telling Tristan how they are going to win and go on to crush the Warriors.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe should bring her family to the finals? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.