Justin Bieber Hits The Hamptons For Rosé & Adorable Hugs From Fans — So Cute

Justin Bieber got fancy in the Hamptons over the Memorial Day weekend! But, that didn’t stop him from giving out hugs to his loyal fans! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singer sipped on rose with, Patrick Schwarzenegger and model, Abby Champion!

Justin Bieber, 23, spent a portion of his Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons! Lucky visitors to the Wolffer Estate Winery got a real treat when the singer partied it up on May 27. The Biebs was with his good friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23, and model, Abby Champion, 20, Sarah Markowitz of AZIONE PR told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And, before you begin to panic, Justin is still single. Abby and Patrick have been dating since early 2016.

“Initially, Bieber requested red wine, but the Wolffer server recommended Summer in a Bottle rose for a summer day and Bieber happily agreed,” Markowitz told us. “They enjoyed the bottle and lounged and relaxed with their shoes off surrounded by the vines. No one really bothered them except for a few hugs from other guests and Bieber was really nice to the few people that recognized him.” Awe!

Justin’s hugging spree may have seemed odd to winery goers. However, wasn’t out of the blue. In case you didn’t know, in May 2016, he took to Instagram to reveal that he was done taking photos with fans. In a lengthy post, Justin revealed that he felt like a “zoo animal” by his fans, who refused to “recognize me as a human.” Nonetheless, the Biebs was most likely just blowing off some steam, because he’s obviously snapped pics since.

The look you give your friend when trying to decide who is buying the next round of #SUMMERINABOTTLE 🍾🤔🍷Thanks for coming by and hanging out #wolfferstyle @justinbieber! ❣️ A post shared by Wölffer Estate Vineyard (@wolfferwine) on May 29, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

In recent Bieber news, we just learned that the singer will join his friend, Ariana Grande, 23, in Manchester for a benefit concert honoring the victims and their families. “One Love Manchester” will take place on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Coldplay, Katy Perry, 32, Miley Cyrus, 23, Niall Horan, Pharrell, and Take That will also take the stage.

Concert tickets are slated to go on sale, June 1 with Ticketmaster. All of the show’s proceeds will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” who is also in partnership with the British Red Cross.

