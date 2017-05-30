Jennifer Lopez is getting all dolled up for the May 30 premiere of ‘World of Dance’ — NBC’s new competitive dance show that is sure to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. JLo will be a judge, due to her legendary dancing skills, and the sexy red dress she’s rocking on night one is epic!

If the look Jennifer Lopez, 47, is wearing on the May 30 series premiere of World of Dance is any indication of what we can expect from the show we know that it’s a) going to be fierce and b) going to be bold. The iconic singer and dancer is acting as one of the judge’s on NBC’s new competitive dance series and we know she’s going to be an absolutely amazing fount of knowledge and full of sage words of advice for the aspiring dancers who come on the show. She’s also gonna be a great fashion role model, as we can already see from the dress she’s sporting tonight!

JLo chose a timeless but fiery look for the premiere that is sure to stun everyone. The dress she is wearing is a bold ankle-length, red number with a plunging neckline and panels of red fabric that barely cover her breasts. Can you say side boob? However, a sheer piece of fabric runs all the way from her navel to her neck to keep her from exposing all her goodies! Click here to see pics of Jennifer.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, who has actually been dancing since she was just 5 years old, initially signed on as an executive producer for the show last May, but ultimately took a seat at the judges table. “People know me and enjoy me in this role,” JLo told Billboard. “I have a lot to say about dance and could help get some eyeballs on it.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JLo’s look for the first night of the new NBC competitive dance show? Do you think she will continue to wear stunning looks throughout the season?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.