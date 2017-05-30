Beyonce & Jay Z Are More In Love Than Ever — He’s Obsessed With Her Pregnancy Curves

Aw! Jay Z cannot get enough of Beyonce & her pregnant body, and, as HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY, he’s super ‘turned on’ by her new voluptuous figure! Not only that though, he apparently wishes she could be pregnant for even longer!

While Beyonce, 35, could give birth to her and Jay Z‘s, 47, twins any day now, her hubby apparently WANTS her to just stay pregnant. Why? He’s completely obsessed with her newfound curves! “Jay is ready to see his babies but he loves what twins have done for Beyonce‘s body,” a Jay insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is very turned on by the extra curves that the pregnancy has given her and he would like her to be pregnant for 20 months to enjoy her for much longer in the body she has right now.” Hmm, 20 months? That seems a little extreme! But needless to say, Bey is soaking up the extra love from Jay.

“To say Beyonce is flattered with the extra attention would be an understatement,” our source added. “She loves it!” That much seems obvious — at least according to the adorable pics the two took during Bey’s “Carter Push Party” on May 20. In fact, the two truly seemed completely infatuated with each other at the soiree as they held each other on the dance floor and posed for sweet maternity pics as a couple. And as Bey’s due date rapidly approaches, Jay is apparently getting psyched to meet their little ones — and he’s fully prepared for her to give birth at any moment!

“Jay Z is super excited about the twins on the way and he has cleared his busy calendar of any major meetings and events,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He is eagerly awaiting the birth of his and Beyonce‘s new babies and does not want anything to interfere or get in the way of the big day. He has her bags packed, their cars are ready to go, and everything is set for when her contractions begin.” SO exciting!

But as much as Jay loves Beyonce’s pregnancy curves, the “Formation” singer isn’t planning on keeping them for long after the twins are born. “Beyonce hasn’t made any kind of set-in-stone baby weight loss plan — she’s planning to do the same kind of thing she did after she had Blue,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Basically, cut back on calories, and she figures that all the running around after the new babies will be plenty of exercise.” Before we know it, she’ll be back in tip-top shape!

