Huma Abedin Taking Anthony Weiner Back?: New Report Says She’s Invited Him Home

Huma Abedin filed for divorce after her disgraced ex-congressman husband Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting a minor on May 19. However, a new report claims she has invited him to come home. Are they getting back together after everything he put her through?

Any woman would be at her wit’s end with Anthony Weiner, 52. The former congressman admitted to sexting a 15-year-old girl on May 19, leaving his wife Huma Abedin, 40, hurt and humiliated. The powerful woman, who was one of Hillary Clinton’s closest aides, filed for divorce on the same day that her husband pleaded guilty to the inappropriate messaging. They had been married for 7 years. See pictures of the former couple, here.

However, voters are now questioning whether she’s decided to take him back, thanks to a new report. Sources allegedly told the New York Post that Abedin just re-upped the lease on their Union Square duplex, despite the fact that Weiner was supposed to officially move out on May 30. They claim that she has invited him to move back in, instead of sleeping at his mom’s house in Park Slope, despite the shameful things he’s done.

“He was supposed to move,” said the source in the building. “But they just signed for another year.” It’s unclear if Abedin signed it alone or with Weiner but he may have already moved back, since he was spotted leaving the building with their 5-year-old son at 9am the same day. The report also insists that Abedin “still hasn’t served him with the divorce papers,” even though she filed them nearly two weeks ago.

So why would Abedin allow this man, who must now file as a sex offender for the crude pictures and messages he sent to a 15-year-old, to stay in her house? “Huma is worried about her son,” her alleged friend told The Post. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him.” Apparently he was their boy’s main caretaker while Abedin was helping Clinton with her campaign last year. Only time will tell if there’s any remaining romantic connection between them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance that Abedin is taking Weiner back? Let us know!

