NBA Finals: When Are The Games & How Can You Watch The Cavs Battle The Warriors?

Get ready, basketball fans, because it’s almost time for the NBA Finals! The Golden State Warriors meet the Cleveland Cavaliers for round 3 and it’s going to be good. Find out when the games are, who’s the favorite to win and how to watch the 2017 NBA Finals online.

When are the NBA Finals? The third NBA title clash between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will kick off on June 1 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. It will be the third consecutive NBA Finals featuring both teams, and with the rivalry tied at 1-1, this will be the exciting “rubber match” between these two squads. After LeBron James, 32, Kyrie Irving, 25, Kevin Love, 28, and the rest of Cavs play Game 2 on June 4, the NBA Finals head back to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. If the Warriors remain golden, sweeping the Cavs the same way they swept the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs, then this series will end in C-Town.

How can I watch the NBA Finals? While TNT has streamed most of the NBA playoffs, the finals are heading to ABC. So that means the Cavs-Warriors series will be streamed on ABC’s online platform. The games will also be streamed on ESPN. After all, ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Company. Considering how the 2016 NBA Finals came down to a dramatic Game 7, no fan should miss this matchup. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways for fans to watch.

Full Schedule: Game 1: Cleveland at Golden State on June 1, 2017 @ 9PM ET

Game 2: Cleveland at Golden State on June 4, 2017 @ 8PM ET

Game 3: Golden State at Cleveland on June 7, 2017 @ 9PM ET

Game 4: Golden State at Cleveland on June 9, 2017 @ 9PM ET

Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State on June 12, 2017 @ 9PM ET*

Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland on June 15, 2017 @ 9PM ET*

Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State on June 18, 2017 @ 8PM ET*

*If needed

Who are the favorites going into the 2017 NBA Finals? The Warriors. The fact that they haven’t lost a single game in the NBA Playoffs is probably why most people are putting the odds in Steph Curry, 29, Kevin Durant, 28, and the Dubs’ favor. 7 of Sports Illustrated’s 9 experts picked the Warriors, saying that the addition of KD makes their offense better than the 2016 team. Plus, Draymond Green, 27, has been on fire and has been on his best behavior. He racked up four flagrant fouls during the 2016 playoffs, resulting in a suspension during Game 5 of the Finals.

“The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title,” Kevin Love told Tom Withers of the Associated Press (per Uproxx). “We’re trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel. We will use it as motivation…” King James certainly doesn’t feel that way. When reminded that Vegas have the Cavs as underdogs, he said, “I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn’t matter. HA! Well, in 2016, The Cavs did come back from a 3-1 deficit to give Cleveland its first major sports title in more than 50 years. So, as long as LeBron James is breathing, it’s not wise to count the Cavs out.

Who do you want to win the 2017 NBA Finals, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Cavs will repeat? Or will the Warriors continue to be unstoppable?