Gregg Sulkin Keeping Eyes ‘Wide Open’ With Bella Thorne — He Won’t ‘Get Played’

Now that Scott Disick is out of the picture, Bella Thorne has swooped back into the arms of her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. But it’s not going to be that easy. We learned EXCLUSIVELY that if Bella wants Gregg back, she’s going to have to treat him with respect and gain his trust.

It was known as the ‘shortest romance ever’ when Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, were spotted getting super affectionate with each other at Cannes. This lasted for a matter of days before he started hooking up with a good haul of other women along the way. But Bella refuses to let this break her soul since she’s found herself a replacement — her ex Gregg Sulkin, 25, who seems pretty happy to have his former lover back in his life. Bella posted a sultry photo of them together on her Instagram page, which begged the question if they were back together.

While it seems like this could lead to a happy ending, there are going to be some hoops for Bella to jump through. Gregg is not going to stand by and let her make all the rules. If she’s going to be romantically involved with him again, then it needs to be the real deal! “Gregg loves Bella but his heart was broken when they broke up originally,”a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Now that time has passed, he knows who Bella is, and as much as he is very friendly with her still and there is definitely an attraction there, he realizes that in their previous relationship, she wore the pants and now if she is making a play for him, his eyes are wide open and he will not be played and hung out dry once the next guy comes around.”

Right now, Gregg and Bella haven’t labeled their relationship status, but Gregg is willing to give it his all. He just needs mutual effort from Bella. “They haven’t made anything official, but there is a real good chance they will start dating again real soon and Gregg is much more ready for the relationship this go around and Gregg will definitely not let Bella run all over him,” our source tells us. “It will be more of a relationship than a one way street.”

Sounds like a fair deal. Only time will tell if Bella and Gregg become an official couple again. They look like the perfect pair and Gregg is clearly crazy about Bella! So if they work it out, let’s just hope it won’t be as brief as her fling with Scott!

