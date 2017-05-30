Bella Thorne ‘All Over’ Gregg Sulkin During ‘Fun & Flirty’ Memorial Day Burger Bar Date

History has a way of repeating itself! A source from famous LA burger joint, The Counter, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bella Thorne and former beau Gregg Sulkin — who sparked rumors they are getting back together — were flirting at the restaurant on May 29!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Gregg Sulkin, 25, have been apart for a while now, but it seems absence may have only made the heart grow fonder for these famous exes. It’s only been a couple days since Bella got back from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival — where she left Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 34, due to his bad habit of kissing MULTIPLE other women after bringing her as his date — and it looks like the first person she wanted to reconnect with after getting back to the states was her old beau. And she has definitely made up for lost time with how much they’ve seen each other! Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella in Cannes.

The Famous In Love actress attended a pool party on May 28 to celebrate Gregg’s birthday. The next day (Gregg’s actual birthday) she posted a raunchy picture to Instagram of her laying on his back on a pool float while wearing a sexy black bra. Since then, rumors that the exes may be hooking up again have been swirling, and the meal they shared at famous Los Angeles burger bar, The Counter, on Memorial Day (the SAME day she posted that pic), is really only adding fuel to the fire.

“Bella and Gregg were laughing and texting as she was eating a burger and was also eating his food,” a source from the restaurant told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He chose to have a pint of beer while she had a shake. They were having a fun time and she was all over him, but never once kissed him. It was more like fun, flirty, roughhousing. It looked like they were very relaxed around each other and had a fun time. The place wasn’t that busy and they weren’t really bothered by other customers. But you could tell they were having a fun time taking pics of the food and of each other.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella and Gregg’s “date”? Do you think it means that they really are headed in the direction of getting back together? If so, should they get back together? Give us all your thoughts below!

