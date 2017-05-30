Tiger Woods’ Mug Shot Gets The Meme Treatment — Funny Or Too Far?

Tiger Woods’ mug shot was released following his DUI arrest on May 29 and the Internet treated the matter with dignity and respect. Just kidding. Fans turned Tiger’s mug shot into memes, saying he looked like everything from a stoned Furby to Nick Nolte.

Should it be a surprise that the Internet would have a blast mocking Tiger Woods, 41, following his latest scandal? The golf icon was busted during the early hours of May 29, charged with driving under the influence. Soon after he was released on his own recognizance, his mug shot was released to the public. You know what that means – memes and puns that made fun of Tiger’s misfortune. The most savage has to be the front page of the New York Post, who ran Tiger’s mug with the caption “DUI Of The Tiger.”

Twitter user @BurgerBoxx noted that “some copy editor has been waiting patiently their whole career for this exact Tiger Woods moment, so they could write his headline.” Very true. Another Twitter users said that Tiger is the “original Get Out story,” while more photoshopped his half-open eyes on everything from Tiger Woods PGA Tour ’17 to an actual tiger. One person turned Tiger into Billy Dee Williams, 80, adding Tiger’s mug shot to an old Colt 45 ad. “Works Every Time.” Yikes. That’s better than the person who decided that Tiger’s new slogan for any future Nike campaigns should be “Just DUI It.”

For some reason, Tiger’s heavy-lids reminded everyone of Furbys, as many people compared Tiger’s face to the toy. Others compared Tiger to Nick Nolte. The 76-year-old star of 48 Hours and the 1991 Cape Fear had his own public meltdown in 2002. Nick was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and his wild-haired mug shot lives on in infamy. One fan pasted Tiger’s face onto Nick’s body, before adding James Brown’s mugshot all across Nick’s (Tigers?) Hawaiian shirt. “The celebrity mug shot trifecta,” the Instagram user said. Hmm. It seems like he missed some.

Tiger Woods 17 gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AgRzdCDAha — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) May 29, 2017

Tiger had a rough weekend @friendofbae A post shared by Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve) on May 29, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

That escalated quickly A post shared by 💦🙇🏽 (@moistbuddha) on May 29, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

While many of these fans have said Tiger was completely wasted, the golf pro swears that he wasn’t drunk. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement. Tiger said that he experienced an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” before apologizing to his family, friends and fans for this screw-up. Tiger even thanked the Jupiter Police Department for their professionalism. Huh. Will Tiger thank his fans for having a laugh at his own expense?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think everything is fair game or do you think some of the Tiger Woods mug shot memes were a little distasteful?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.