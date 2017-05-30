Fiona & Frank Danced At Emmy Rossum’s Wedding & ‘Shameless’ Fans Are Obsessed

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Shameless’ co-stars Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy, a.k.a. Fiona and Frank, shared the most perfect dance at her wedding on May 27. ‘Shameless’ fans will never get over this adorable onscreen father-daughter dance! You have to see their sweet messages!

Unlike Frank and Fiona on Shameless, William H. Macy, 67, and Emmy Rossum, 30, are besties. The two co-stars, who play father and daughter on the hit Showtime show, hit the dance floor at Emmy’s wedding reception at the Guggenheim Museum on May 27. Emmy, looking gorgeous in her Carolina Herrara wedding dress, held hands with William as they danced. Aren’t they adorable? Too bad Frank couldn’t act like this at Fiona’s wedding…

Shameless fans loved seeing these beloved co-stars dance it out. One Instagram user wrote, “You guys are all such good actors that I actually got emotional seeing the photo of Emmy and Macy holding hands because it looked like frank was finally being a good dad.” Another fan added, “Bill and emmy dancing is EVERYTHING.”

So many of Emmy’s Shameless co-stars were at her wedding to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, 39. Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Shanola Hampton (Viv), and Isidora Goreshter (Svetlana) were also there. The Shameless family is a strong one! The cast posted so many amazing photos from Emmy’s wedding. “We’ve been together a LONG time! We are blessed to share in one another’s huge life chapters! Thank God for this family! #Shamelessfamily#babygirlismarried,” Shanola captioned a series of Instagram pics. It won’t be too long before they head back to Chicago to film Shameless season 8!

Emmy and William recently attended a Vulture Festival panel in NYC to talk about Emmy’s fight for equal pay. She reportedly held out renewing her Shameless season 8 contract until she was paid the same as William. “It’s unconscionable they would pay a woman less for the same job,” William told the panel. “It’s show biz’s job to get us for as cheaply as they can — and our job to say no.”

Over the years, Emmy’s character has become the center of the show, and she anchors the show equally alongside William. Emmy added, “I just felt that I love the show, I love everyone in it, I want to keep doing it, but I just wanted it to feel right.”

