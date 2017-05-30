Donald Trump Jr Blasts Kathy Griffin For Beheading President In ‘Disgusting’ Video

Kathy Griffin is taking freedom of speech to the extreme and not everyone is happy about it — including Donald Trump Jr. Kathy revealed a shocking video of her ‘beheading’ President Trump on May 30 and it’s getting VERY mixed reviews, with Trump Jr. declaring it ‘disgusting.’

UPDATE 8:37 PM: Kathy deleted the tweets that included the video of her holding up the fake, bloody decapitated Trump head, as well as her reasoning behind the photo shoot and video, and then posted an apology video to Instagram. In the clip, which you can see below, Kathy admits that she went too far and crossed the line, “begs” for forgiveness, and says she took the photo and video down and will ask the photographer to do the same. The Shade Room is now reporting that the Security Service may have somehow been involved in Kathy’s change of heart.

Kathy Griffin, 56, is “mocking the Mocker in Chief” and his son Donald Trump Jr., 39, is not at all amused. On May 30, the former Fashion Police star shared a video filmed during a recent photo shoot in which she appears to have beheaded President Donald Trump, 70. In the style of ISIS, Kathy stares right at the camera as she slowly lifts up a fake decapitated Trump head that is covered in blood. Kathy explained the photo shoot and video are a reference to Trump having slammed former Fox News anchor (and one of his biggest enemies) Megyn Kelly, 46, with his now infamous quote, “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her … wherever.” Click here to see pics of celebs protesting President Trump.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The photos and video were first obtained by TMZ, though Kathy went on to share them via Twitter. “1/ I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’ Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker, ” Kathy captioned the tweet of the video. “2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. During another video from the photo session, Kathy is seen joking with the filmmaker, Tyler Shields, that the two would need to move to Mexico after the pics and videos were released because they may be arrested.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

The response to the photo shoot and video have been mixed, but the overwhelming reaction has been extremely critical on both sides of the aisle. Of course, the maddest of all have been those closest to Trump, including his son. “Disgusting but not surprising,” Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction to the photo, which it appears he found out about via Matt Drudge, rather than TMZ. Trump Jr. isn’t alone in this feelings, with even 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton‘s daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeting, “it is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

