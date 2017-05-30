Chris Brown Throws Epic 3rd Birthday Party For Royalty — Adorable Pics

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown’s little girl is three! The proud papa threw an adorable birthday party for Royalty Brown on May 28, and the photos of the epic pool party could not be cuter. Click through our gallery here.

“My beautiful baby girl is officially 3 year old,” Chris Brown, 28, wrote, with a ton of heart emojis. “HBS Ro Ro! I love.” Chris celebrated Royalty Brown‘s birthday on Sunday, May 29, with an epic pool party. In a group of photos he shared on his Instagram, it looked like all the kids and parents were having a blast! When Royalty wasn’t in the pool with her friends, she was wearing a pink princess dress and blowing out the candles on a few mini cakes! It also appears they had actual rides at the party — Chris really went all out!

Nia Guzman, Royalty’s mom, also posted a few adorable photos of their little girl, writing, “Happy birthday to one of my queens! U mean so much to your family. U brighten up any room you walk in. A real life angel. My BFF! Welcome to the big THREE! #HappyBirthdayRoRo.” While she wasn’t seen in any of the photos Chris posted, she did share a pic of Royalty in a different bathing suit and floaties. So, maybe Royalty as lucky enough to get two pool parties!

#Forever A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on May 28, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Either way, Chris, Nia and Royalty all looked happier than ever! You can click through our gallery to see all the pics from Royalty’s third birthday!

