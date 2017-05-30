Candice Swanepoel’s 1st Official Pics After Giving Birth 8 Mos. Ago Will Blow You Away

Hot mama alert! Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel may have given birth to her beautiful baby boy eight months ago, but you would never know that just by looking at her! The model has officially returned to her day job and VS revealed the news with a sexy video and pics.

Candice Swanepoel, 28, and her fiance Hermann Nicoli, 34, welcomed a bouncing baby boy into the world in October 2016, so she’s been on maternity leave from the Victoria’s Secret Angel team for eight months now. But today, May 30, the South African bombshell bodysuit-ed up and got back to work, as the lingerie brand announced her return via an ultra sexy Instagram video. Click here to see pictures of Candice and Hermann.

The classy black and white video featured Candice flaunting her rocking post-baby body and was accompanied by the short, but sweet caption, “It’s official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉.” Amen to that! Candice struck several sexy poses (which you can see in the gallery above) while sporting a white lace thong bodysuit that revealed just how amazing she looks less than a year after giving birth to Anaca. Just watch the sexy mama’s long hair tumble down her back and tell us you aren’t blow away!

Candice really works it in the clip, posing against a full-length mirror, pouting at the camera with perfectly painted lips and fluttering her long fake lashes. But, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the pro, who hasn’t exactly been out of the spotlight since having her baby. Candice has been sharing her journey through pregnancy, birth and now raising her son, via social media. She also starred with the little guy in several ads for GAP’s charity campaign, Mama Said.

It's official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉 A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Candice’s first photo shoot since her official return to the Victoria’s Secret Angel family? Does she look amazing for having given birth to her son eight months ago? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.