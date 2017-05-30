Image Courtesy of Instagram

Is this proof that Blac Chyna has officially moved on? The 29-year-old model was just spotted FaceTiming a new man, so maybe this is putting the nail in the Rob Kardashian relationship coffin!

Blac Chyna was caught, phone in hand! In new photos, Rob Kardashian‘s ex can be seen leaving her hotel in Washington D.C., and her cell phone shows that she’s in the middle of a video chat with a mystery man! You can see the photos here, and we have to wonder if that’s a new fling for Chyna — she is single after all. While Chyna and Rob’s story is still playing out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two haven’t been officially together for months.

However, the 30-year-old father of Dream Kardashian is still cordial with Chyna. On Mother’s Day, he shared a love letter to her, writing “Happy Mama’s Day to the mother of my only child. I am so thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this happy so thank you for giving me her.” That was attached to a video slideshow of photos of Chyna. Of course, Chyna also has a baby, King Cairo, with her ex, Tyga — and since Tyga split from Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner, there have been reports that Chyna and Tyga have been getting closer again. And Rob is not happy.

“He’s super pissed and upset. He thinks Chyna is disrespecting him and trying to make him look like a fool. Deep down though, he still really loves her and would kill to be back together again,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He hates being a part-time father and just seeing [Dream] a couple of times a week. Rob’s missing out on so many milestones in his daughter’s life and it breaks his heart.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rob and Chyna are done for good?

