‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Wes & Malia’s Make-Out Stirs Up Drama With The Crew

Uh-oh! On the May 30 episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, Wes and Malia break all of the rules! In an EXCLUSIVE clip, the pair are caught kissing with their hands all over each other! And, Adam tries to play it cool, although he wants Malia all to himself! Watch here!

Below Deck Mediterranean is heating up! On the May 30 episode, which airs at 9 PM ET on Bravo, things get tense when Wes Bosun kisses his junior deckhand Malia White! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has the first look at the wild moment. Watch it below!

OMG! Did that just happen? In case you guys didn’t know, Wes is Malia’s boss, so as he said in the clip, “this goes against everything.” Wes is known for living by a strict code of professionalism. He always respects the chain of command, so his actions are surprising to many. Some of the crew even refers to Wes as the “grandpa” of the boat. But, he is far from it in the clip, above. But, like Wes also said, he loves spontaneous things. And, we’re thinking that this counts as extremely spontaneous.

In the clip, Wes and Malia act like they’re the only ones in the club, while the entire crew watches them flirt. Wes’ hands get past the, “you’re my employee” point, and Adam Glick particularly takes notice. Obviously, the chef has a crush on the yacht’s hottest new crew member, as does everyone. But, we’re wondering if any of them know that she’s not looking to settle down.

Adam claims that watching Wes move in on Malia doesn’t bother him. But, it is clearly eating away at him. We were shocked when he said that he didn’t blame Wes for having a crush on Malia. We mean, we don’t either. But, that was pretty mature of Adam!

We’ll have to see what happens tonight when the new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo. It’s quite the matchup since Wes has always been the popular guy in life. So, we’re thinking that he’s used to getting what he wants.

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see Malia with?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.