Ariel Winter Looks Like She’s In ‘The Little Mermaid’ With Long Red Hair On The Beach

Ariel or Ariel? The ‘Modern Family’ star seriously channeled ‘The Little Mermaid’ as she hit the beach with long red hair on Memorial Day.

Ariel Winter, 19, looked super sexy in a string bikini, posing on the beach on May 29, Memorial Day. She posted three hot photos on her Instagram, showing off her assets! She has tons of body confidence and we love it! Her long red hair, which she just dyed on May 17, was styled in a gorgeous braid. It was loose on the top, so it looked casual and chic. She was also wearing makeup for the impromptu photo shoot. She had thick eyeliner and long lashes, which really made her peepers pop!

She has eyelash extensions from Mav Lash Extensions in Los Angeles. On Instagram, they described her look as “dramatic volume” lashes. I have been pretty vocal in the past about eyelash extensions. Mine weren’t AS dramatic as Ariel’s, but they were pretty full and they changed my life. You don’t need to wear eyeliner or mascara when you have them, which is a HUGE time and money saver! I love having them, but there is a lot of maintenance to keep them looking great.

Her skin was glowing and her lips looked stained with a cherry red color. So pretty! She showed off a variety of poses, including her backside, in her thong bikini. After posting these seriously sexy pics, she also posted a more serious tribute on Memorial Day, writing: “Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariel Winter’s red hair makes her look like The Little Mermaid?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.