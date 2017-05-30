Ariana Grande Determined To Be Brave During Emotional Manchester Tribute Concert

Healing through bravery. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that heartbroken Ariana Grande wants to hold back tears and be strong at her Manchester tribute concert on June 4.

Despite feeling somber, Ariana Grande, 23, is gearing up for “One Manchester Love,” her June 4 benefit concert for the Manchester attack victims. Before she goes out on stage for the anticipated event, however, she is determined to control her emotions and be strong for those around her, a close source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. It’s been a tough week for the young singer and she’s been laying low with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, 25, who has been her main source of comfort.

“Ariana is going to be very emotional during the tribute concert and most likely is going to tear up throughout, which most expect and would not look down on her whatsoever because this event is going to be very emotional. Having said that, she actually hopes she doesn’t cry because she wants to be strong for the victims and the survivors,” our source explained. “This event is a time to heal and to show that everyone is stronger moving forward and that terrorism is never the answer and actually love is the answer. And Ariana would like to have a brave face throughout and would like to hold the tears for backstage and away from everyone that is trying to heal and have a good time remembering those who were affected by the tragedy.”

A star-studded lineup for the show was just announced and includes artists like Katy Perry, 32, One Direction alum Niall Horan, 23, Miley Cyrus, 24, Pharrell, 44, Justin Bieber, 23, and Coldplay. All proceeds will go to the The British Red Cross Society. Although Ariana wants to keep it together, it is sure will be an emotional night for everyone involved and in addition to performing at the benefit concert, she is working on writing a song with fellow artist and friend, Nicki Minaj, 34.

