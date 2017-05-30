Ariana Grande Writing Song For Manchester Victims With Miley, Nicki Minaj & More

Aw! Ariana Grande wanted to find a special way to honor the fans that died in the vicious attack in Manchester, and she’s doing it by writing a very ‘powerful’ new song. Plus, she’s enlisting some A-list help, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and more!

What a sweetheart. Ariana Grande, 23, is determined to remember the fans that died when a maniac bombed a public space near her Manchester concert on May 22. She has already planned a star-studded benefit concert for June 4, two weeks after the attack. However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that that wasn’t enough for her. Ari is also planning to collaborate with some huge names to create an inspiring song, too! See pics of the attack, here.

“Ariana is hoping to record a single that will include some of the big names joining her during the benefit concert,” the music industry insider explained. “The proceeds of the song will go to the victims of the Manchester tragedy.” What an angel! Ari already knows who she wants on the track along with her. “Ariana has her eyes on Miley [Cyrus] and Nicki [Minaj], among others, to join her on the track.” Ari has collaborated with both Nicki and Miley in the past, so to see all of these amazing ladies team up would be amazing!

“She is intending for the song to be uplifting with a powerful message of love and tolerance against hate and violence,” said the insider. We can only imagine how inspiring it will be! Hopefully they can unveil it at the benefit concert, where more stars like Justin Bieber and Usher will perform!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear Ariana’s song for the Manchester victims? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.