Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & More Joining Ariana Grande’s Manchester Tribute Concert

Following the horrific attack that took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, she’ll be holding a huge benefit concert on June 4 in the city. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and more are set to perform, and we have exclusive details on what’s in store.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell, Niall Horan, Take That and more artists will perform at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester tribute concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground in the city, according to TMZ. Up to ten acts will perform at the charity concert, as insiders tell the site, and all proceeds will go to the families of the Manchester attack victims. Furthermore, we hear that Ariana has a special performance of her own planned. “She wants to do a song to help the victims of Manchester,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

Ariana will also make a “tribute speech” for the victims, as another source tells us, and of course security will be tight. The venue will feature a “rigorous metal detector test” and X-ray machines for bags, as airports do, and there will be a “heavy police and security presence” both inside and outside of the venue.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,” Ariana previously said in a letter about the event. “I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.” She has since shared an official poster on Instagram:

HollywoodLifers, our hearts go out to those affected by the Manchester tragedy. You can support the victims’ families at this link.