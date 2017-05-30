Ariana Grande & Mac Miller ‘Closer’ After Manchester Attack: He ‘Has Not Left Her Side’

REX/Shutterstock

HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that devestated Ariana Grande has been heavily leaning on supportive boyfriend, Mac Miller since Manchester attack.

Ariana Grande, 23, has been really shaken up since the terrorist bombing at her concert in Manchester, England on May 22. A music industry source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that aside from family, the number one person helping her through this difficult time is her boyfriend, Mac Miller, 25, who hasn’t left her side since she arrived back in the states. The rapper has even recently pulled out of his own musical gigs to comfort the distressed songstress.

“Mac has been an absolute rock for Ariana during these her darkest and most challenging days. She has been completely shook by the horrible tragedy at her concert and has been unable to sleep without having nightmares about the incident,” the insider told us. “Mac has not left her side, holding her at night, helping her fight back the tears. While the bombing has been terrible in every way, it has brought Ariana and Mac closer together than ever as a couple. She doesn’t know how she would be getting through this ordeal without her loving boyfriend.”

Ariana just announced a benefit concert she will be holding on Sunday, June 4 to help raise money for the Manchester victims. Some of music’s top talent will be joining her including Miley Cyrus, 24, Niall Horan, 23, Justin Bieber, 23, Katy Perry, 32, and Coldplay, and all proceeds from the show will go to The British Red Cross Society’s “Manchester Emergency Fund.” The event, entitled “One Love Manchester” will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and Ariana is offering free tickets to all the concert attendees of her May 22 show. The fund has already raised over two million dollars.

