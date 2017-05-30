They’re both beautiful, they’re both talented, and both into T.I. Bernice Burgos and Tiny are two of the hottest chicks in the game, and while they have their similarities, their differences set them apart. So, are you more like Tiny or Bernice? Take our quiz to find out!

Bernice Burgos, 34, and Tiny, 41, are fighting nonstop over Tiny’s estranged husband, T.I. The couple have experienced major marital issues, most significantly over rumors that he cheated on her wife Bernice. Their mutual affection isn’t any secret! While T.I. is staying out of things pretty scot free, the women can’t stop squabbling. It’s true that they have a lot in common, which is going to make it hard to decide on your answers for this quiz. But ultimately, you’ll figure it out: are you a Bernice clone or basically Tiny herself?

We don’t mean having T.I. in common, by the way. Tiny is an accomplished artist, who made her way to the top in a male-dominated industry with no help but her own. She won a Grammy in the 90s for penning the all-time classic, “No Scrubs”, for TLC! Her girl group, Xscape, has topped the charts again and again. They’re legends!

Bernice isn’t a musician, but she’s left her mark on the music industry in her own way. She’s the star of several rappers’ music videos, including Rick Ross’s for “Diced Pineapple”. She was also mentioned in Drake’s verse in the song “Odio”. Seriously, Bernice is that cool. She’s also a self-starter, much like Tiny. Bernice is an Instagram model who started her own successful fashion line. Bold and Beautiful makes sleepwear for women of all sizes, and business is boomin’. Whoever you get on the quiz, it’s totally great company to be in.

