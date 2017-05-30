Angelina Jolie Feels Incredibly ‘Lonely’ Without Both Her Mother & Brad Pitt

Even with six children, life can still be a lonely place these days for Angeline Jolie. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s missing the two adults that she was closest to, her late mother Marcheline Bertrand and her ex Brad Pitt.

Life isn’t easy these days for Angelina Jolie. The 41-year-old is adjusting to life as a single parent and now more than ever she’s thinking about her late mother. She was so close to Marcheline Bertrand all of her life and was devastated when the 57-year-old lost her battle with ovarian cancer back in 2007. “Angelina misses her mom each and every day. The smallest things can make her think of Marcheline — a certain smell, a particular flower, something one of the kids’ says, music. She so wishes her mom had been here to help her through the split with Brad Pitt, it has been such an incredibly painful time for her, and she’s felt extremely lonely throughout,” a source close to Angelina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Angelina isn’t close to her father Jon Voight, 78, even though she went out to dinner with him and several of her children back on May 10. For 12 years soon to be ex-husband Brad was everything to her, so without him in her life she’s feeling pretty lonely. “Angelina really doesn’t have any close, close friends, she keeps people at arm’s length, and Brad was her confidante, best friend, partner in crime, her everything. Their break-up was akin to a bereavement to Angelina, she lost all of that, and she really struggled to readjust to single life, and life without Brad,” our insider adds.

So far Angie’s been spending plenty of time with her children, recently taking daughter Shiloh to Disneyland to celebrate her 11th birthday. Son Pax, 13, was her date for a Mother’s Day dinner and also tagged along on a shopping trip with the actress and daughter Zahara, 12. Still, she must be craving adult conversation and interaction and the two people she was closest to in this world aren’t with her anymore.

