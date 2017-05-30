‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere: Auditions Begin &Tyra Banks Slays As New Host

Get ready to smize, laugh, cry and watch dreams come true! ‘America’s Got Talent’ is back, with new host Tyra Banks! Follow along as auditions begin and Season 12 !

Tyra Banks, 43, opened up Season 12 of America’s Got Talent in the most Tyra way possible — cat-walking through the crowd, of course! When she was done, it was time to introduce the first AGT contender of the season… a chicken. Jokgu, a keyboard-playing chicken, played “America The Beautiful,” much to the dismay of the judges. It took a few tries — stage fright? — but the chicken began pecking away with its beak at a mini-keyboard! Notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell even gave Jokgu a standing ovation and claimed, “This is historic!” The chicken got 4 yes’s from the judges and will advance to the next round of the competition!

Preacher Lawson, 25, from Orlando, Florida is a stand-up comedian. Before taking the stage, he told a heartrending story about how he grew up with barely anything and lived in a car with his mom and siblings. After sharing a few hysterical jokes, the judges asked for a few more jokes and Preacher definitely delivered and received roaring laughs and praises from the judges and the audience! 4 yes’s from all 4 judges for Preacher!

Next, Yoli Mayer, a 21-year-old singer from Miami, Florida, dressed in a gorgeous black gown and jewels took the AGT stage. She described her struggle with weight and feeling like “the fat friend” and thought it would hold back the singing career she so desperately wanted. Yoli explained that she wanted to sing more than anything and made the decision to audition for AGT, singing Nina Simone‘s “I Put A Spell On You.” Simon stopped her after only a few seconds and asked her to sing another song that had some younger vibes. Tyra screamed from the wings “Keep it young!” before coming out and helping Yoli take glam down a notch. With tears in her eyes from the abrupt stop, Yoli starting again and kept it bluesy with “Make It Rain,” by Ed Sheeran. Simon smiled through the second take and eventually gave Yoli a standing O and told her he had found a “solid gold star” — a TOTAL goosebumps moment! Yoli received 4 yes’s and many tears!

The “Man of Mystery” was next and used Tyra and Howie as subject in his “trick.” Howie kind of ruined the guy’s trick, so he had a little redo! Tyra wrapped him up and Howie locked up his wrists, and the man went into a red bag to do some “mystery.” However, the judges thought he took too long and each gave him X’s. When the “Man of Mystery” emerged from the red bag, he was in leopard print lingerie, which made Mel B and Simon revoke their X’s, but it was still a no-go for Heidi and Howie.

Brother-sister salsa duo, Emily, 27, and Junior Alabi, 31, shared an emotional past of dance, family, and crime and how their love for salsa saved them both. This dance was more than salsa, it was HOT, modern and everyone loved it. It was certainly a favorite of the night! 4 yes’s from all the judges!

Will Tsai, 33, is a magician who found a passion for magic when he was homeless after he and his family moved to America. Will performed a trick he made just for the show and had the entire audience in awe! The close-up magic trick involved flowers and coins and there was truly no way to describe how he did what he did other than real, pure magic! Simon and Howie said that it was the best magic they had ever seen and the judges gave Will four, gigantic yes’s!

“Donald J. Trump” took on the AGT stage, despite the boo’s from the audience. While the Trump lookalike actually did an incredible job with the pursed lips impersonation of the president, he had a hidden talent he shared with the crowd — singing “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. Heidi, Howie and Simon were sold because of the #SingingDonald’s talent as an impersonator and entertainer, but Mel wasn’t giving him a yes. Still, he went ahead with 3 yes’s and vowed to “Make AGT Great Again!”

A 12-year-old dancer, Merrick Hanna, showed off his impeccable dance skills, which he said was inspired by his grandma who takes 4 classes a week! The isolated movements were emotional and gorgeous, with Simon calling it “one of the best dances he’s ever seen on the show.” All of the judges were extremely complimentary and gave Merrick 4 straight yes’s and I’ve never seen someone so happy!

Puddle’s Pity Party, a sad, mute clown took the stage, but came out swinging with a beautiful, emotional rendition of Sia‘s “Chandelier” that totally shocked the crowd! Puddles wasn’t having a pity party anymore, the clown was actually overtaken with emotion after his performance and received so much praise from the judges. “This is originality at its best,” Simon said as Puddles’ tears poured down. 4 yes’s for Puddle’s Pity Party!

Next up was Demian Aditya who was chained in a box and given only two minutes to escape before 900 pounds of sand would come crashing down on him. In the nerve-racking, anxiety-filled two minutes, the sand came crashing down on the married man as his wife looked on. Medics raced out to try to save him and one came out with a hammer to open up the box and no one was in there. The man with the hammer turned around, and there he was! He escaped just in the knick of time and left the audience screaming! Four yes’s from all the judges, but I’m not sure how much of this our heart can take!

12-year-old Ventriloquist, Darcy Lynne Farmer, found her talent when she struggled in social situations and needed to come out of her shell. Darcy and her puppet Petunia stole the hearts of the judges and audience with her singing ‘bunny.’ Now THAT is true talent! Following the impeccable performance, tears streamed down Darcy’s face and the judges raved over her performance. Then, in the midst of giving feedback, Mel B couldn’t find the words to describe how spectacular Darcy was, so she slammed the Golden Buzzer and sent Darcy straight to the live show! OMG!

