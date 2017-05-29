Kourtney Wants More Younes Bendjima After Sexy Trip In France — ‘Stay With Me’

BackGrid

Sparks are flying! After a magical trip to Cannes with her model beau, Kourtney Kardashian wants even more of Younes Bendjima! She asked Younes to stay with her, since she would love to introduce him to her family. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, can’t help but smile in the presence of her new beau Younes Bendjima, 24. Their budding romance continues to heat up as the two have been spotted kissing, hand-holding and cuddling on the balcony of her Eden Roc Hotel. Now, she’s prepared to introduce the model to her entire family! “Kourtney is falling for Younes and is ready to take her relationship with him to the next level,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had a blast with him and she doesn’t want the good times to end.”

Younes has already met Kendall Jenner, 21, as she was spotted on the same yacht and they appeared to have a blast together. “She has invited him back to her place in Calabasas,” our insider noted. “Kourt wants to spend more time with him, and asked Younes to stay with her and meet her family.” Wearing a pink thong two-piece, the reality star showed her ex Scott Disick, 33, exactly what he was missing on May 25. She definitely turned up the heat while soaking up the sun and her beau couldn’t keep his eyes off the mother-of-three’s curvaceous and toned frame.

Kourtney and Younes could be a potentially great match for each other, since he’s an athlete who strives around living clean and eating right. He’s very into his fitness and loves organic food just like Kourtney and he’s not very interested in partying all the time. It’s rumored that Younes will appear in the upcoming season of KUWTK, given their recent PDA and undeniable chemistry. The sexy couple was also spotted holding hands on their romantic date night in Cannes on May 24.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s ex certainly has his hands full. Scott was seen kissing a SIXTH girl on a yacht on May 28, hours after pics surfaced of him “flirting” with Sofia Richie, 18. Although, she later claimed they’re “just homies.” Prior to that, he was spotted cozying up to Chloe Bartoli, 26, and Bella Thorne, 19. As we previously reported, “This [trip to Cannes] was a very last-minute trip, and it was all for revenge on Kourtney,” a Kardashian source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what should Kourtney and Younes’ relationship name be? Tell us your choice!

