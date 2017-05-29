Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream: Game 1 Of The Stanley Cup Finals

Icing! The NHL’s 2017 Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Monday, May 29th, at 8pm when the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Don’t miss a single goal in this exciting hockey game and catch every period online here!

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to defend their NHL title when they take on the sorta-newly founded Nashville Predators who are looking for their first ever Lord Stanley Trophy win. The Penguins however will be tough to beat with all their experience combined with the home ice advantage in this best of seven series. The Predators have been getting the job done all season long behind the aggressive goal-scoring skills of Filip Forsberg. The 22 year-old from Sweden has made a name for himself during the 2017 playoffs. Filip has scored 8 postseason goals leading up to the finals against the Penguins and if he stays healthy, he should be a threat to put the puck between the pipes whenever he is on the ice.

The Penguins have been relying on guys like Sidney Crosby, 29 and Evgeni Malkin, 30, during their playoff run to get the job done. Sidney has been clutch in the postseason with 7 goals and Evgeni has added to that total with 7 goals of his own during the playoffs. Pittsburgh grinded through some tough teams to reach the finals beginning their run with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets before beating the Washington Capitals 4-3. The Penguins earned their return to the Stanley Cup Finals by beating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in a tense series.

The Predators also had plenty of challenges on their way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Nashville opened the playoffs with a sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks before going after the St. Louis Blues and beating them 4-2. The Predators have battled to somewhere they have never been since their inception in 1998 having earned their first ever trip to the finals after beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-2. Good luck to both teams!

