Golf Legend Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI In Florida

Handout Photo/Palm Beach County

Well, looks like Tiger Woods is gonna be famous for one more thing. The iconic pro golfer was picked up in Jupiter, Florida for DUI on Memorial Day, May 29!

Tiger Woods, 41, was stopped by cops early on Memorial Day, May 29, morning for driving under the influence of alcohol in Jupiter, Florida and taken in around 3 AM, according to TMZ. He was charged and booked at Palm Beach County Jail at around 7 AM and then released at 10:50 AM, on his own recognizance without any bond. You can see his mugshot, along with a ton of other famous faces who were picked-up for various crimes throughout the years, in the gallery above.

When the legendary golf player and his ex-wife, former Swedish model Elin Nordegren, 37, got into their infamous fight in 2009, he slammed into a tree while allegedly driving under the influence, though he was not charged with DUI then. Tiger and Elin were married from 2004 – 2010 and share two children, daughter Sam Alexis, 9, and son Charlie Axel, 8. Click here to see pictures of Tiger.

They split in December 2009, after what was arguably one of the most famous cheating scandals in history, as the 4 time Masters Tournament winner cheated on Elin with more than 15 women, including Rachel Uchitel. Elin was awarded $100 million dollars in their divorce. Since then, Elin has been linked to other men, including Gavin Rossdale. In March, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Elin had been texting with Gwen Stefani‘s ex.

This is a developing story, continue to refresh as there is more to come.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiger’s arrest?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.