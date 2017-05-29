The Weeknd Treats Supportive Selena Gomez ‘Like A Queen’ — He’d Do ‘Anything For Her’

REX/Shutterstock

The Weeknd cannot get over how amazing his girl Selena Gomez is and has been showering her with love on their date nights in, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! You’ll positively swoon over how he’s ‘always thinking of her!’

The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 24, have seemed more like soul mates with every passing day! “Abel loves it when Selena comes to watch his shows, it really spurs him on to give an even better performance than usual,” a source close to The Weeknd EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Just having Sel there at his shows reportedly has made him want to give 110% at his shows. “He wants to be the best man he can possibly be for Selena, as well as the best musician, and the best boyfriend—he wants to make her proud.”

Abel totally has been trying to spoil Selena and they’re beyond “super sweet together and really cute.” The Weeknd reportedly has been loving his quiet quality time with Sel. “Abel is always trying to think of romantic things to do for Selena, like writing her loving notes, sending her flowers, cooking all the foods she loves best, and scoring screeners of her favorite TV shows and movies to watch together cuddled up on the sofa,” the insider revealed. These two have got to have the most romantic date nights in of all time!

Just when you thought they couldn’t get any more adorable, Selena and The Weeknd have always seemed to up their couple game! “He’s always thinking of her, and treats her like a queen,” the source continued. “Abel thanks his lucky stars each and every day for having Selena in his life, he’s crazy in love, and truly would do anything for her.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd are meant to be? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.