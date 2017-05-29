Selena Gomez Crushes Your Dreams Of A The Weeknd Collaboration — ‘It’s Not True’

REX/Shutterstock

You may want to sit down for this. A collaboration between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is NOT happening, according to the pop star who just crushed dreams around the world. ‘It’s not true,’ she confirmed in a devastating radio interview.

OUR LIVES ARE OFFICIALLY RUINED. Selena Gomez, 24, literally shoved a knife through our hearts when she addressed the rumors surrounding a potential musical collaboration with The Weeknd, 27. “No, no, we’re not [working together],” the brunette beauty confessed in an interview with Radio.com. “It’s not true!” The full segment comes out May 30 on Boston’s 103.3 AMP Radio, but we’re not sure if we want to hear the rest. It’s heartbreaking enough already. This shocking revelation comes exactly one week after the unheard track “In Her Element” appeared on producer Max Martin‘s Wikipedia page, which fans assumed was their duet project.

At the same time though, we can totally understand Selena’s desire to keep her personal life private. That’s how she’s always been, even with Justin Bieber — until they broke up and she wrote “It Ain’t Me” about him. Many fans hoped that she would at least write a positive love song about The Weeknd because their romance is the healthiest and happiest one she’s ever had. Additionally, because the couple were traveling the world together as part of his tour, visiting places like Colombia and Amsterdam, we thought they were glued at the hip because they had to finish songs as a duo.

On the bright side, at least a great deal of Selena’s new music was inspired by her boyfriend. “She has definitely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena is super psyched to be back in the studio, and joining The Weeknd on tour really revved her up to make new music again. She’s loving being back at work!” OK, maybe our dreams aren’t totally crushed anymore.

HollywoodLifers, are you still hoping for a Selena and The Weeknd collaboration?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.