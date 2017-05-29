Khloe Kardashian Isn’t Going To Let Scott Disick ‘Ruin’ Kourtney’s Life Anymore

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Ever since arriving in Cannes, Scott Disick has been on a mission to meddle in Kourtney Kardashian’s love life. Now, protective sister Khloe is dead serious about stepping in so he doesn’t ‘ruin’ her life, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Let this be a warning to Scott Disick, 34, — don’t mess with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, or her family! Khloe Kardashian, 32, is determined to stop her sister’s ex from screwing things up with Younes Bendjima. “They are so happy for Kourtney and keep telling her she deserves to be treated the best,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney really appreciates all their support, especially Khloe’s. She’s been such a cheerleader for Kourtney and really protective of her, particularly when it comes to Scott and his game-playing.” But don’t get the wrong impression though, the Good American designer doesn’t hate Scott or anything like that, she just wants him to move on.

Kourtney made is VERY clear that she’s not interested in rekindling things with her baby daddy in Costa Rica, so why is he still trying to make her jealous? Part of the reason Scott was hooking up with so many chicks in Cannes was to get under his ex-girlfriend’s skin. If she were single, it might have worked, but she’s SO into Younes right now! “Scott knows how to manipulate her to achieve his own aims –but Khloe isn’t letting that happen this time round,” the source continues. “Khloe is always there to give Kourtney a reality check and to warn off Scott. She’s not going to let him ruin Kourtney’s life anymore, not in any way, shape or form.”

The party boy is already on wafer-thin ice with his baby mama, so why push the envelope even further? Because of his wild partying overseas, Kourtney reportedly BANNED him from seeing Penelope, Reign, and Mason until he turns his life around. One day their kids are going to be able to Google their father’s behavior and read all about his unhealthy antics.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott is trying to ruin Kourtney's life?

