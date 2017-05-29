Scott Disick Kisses A 6th Girl On Yacht After Bella Thorne Drama — Steamy New Pics

FameFlyNet

Scott Disick has found himself ANOTHER lady to cozy up with and this time they’re on a luxury yacht! Can you believe he’s been spotted with six women in almost a week? You’ll be shocked by the outrageous photos!

Scott Disick was out and about again with his sixth date since Tuesday, May 23! The 33 year-old was hanging out with another stunning blonde on Sunday, May 28 and a fancy yacht in Monaco. They totally had their arms around each other and looked super close! Scott kept it casual in a striped shirt while his lady friend rocked high-waisted khaki shorts with a white bustier. The woman had her hair hanging straight down her back as she cuddled with Scott. Click Here To See Scott On The Yacht With The 6th Woman!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had quite the week. He’s been spotted with Bella Thorne, 19, his exes Chloe Bartoli, 26, Ella Ross, 19, and three others! “She wants to forget she ever even met him. He’s hurt her so much that she’s swearing off dating,” a source close to Bella previously told HollywoodLife.com. Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has reportedly reached her absolute limit with his behavior. She’s even reportedly banned him from seeing their three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, until he gets his act together and sobers up. Kourt’s entire family has reportedly been fuming over Scott’s wild partying.

“What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on,” a source close to the family previously told E!. Things seemed to start to fall apart after Scott brought another girl on the Kardashian’s family trip to Costa Rica. Kourtney even told Scott to his face how “disrespectful” she thought he was being to her on the show. “It’s unfair to the three kids and it’s really disappointing considering Scott had made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning,” the insider told the news outlet.

HollywoodLifers, can you believe Scott was spotted with another girl?

