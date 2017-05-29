Rihanna’s Pregnancy Rumors — The Truth About Speculation Sweeping The Internet

SplashNews

The internet exploded after photos surfaced of Rihanna looking different than usual on May 28. While fans speculated the Barbadian bombshell might be pregnant due to her loose-fitting clothes, we have EXCLUSIVE new info.

Rihanna, 29, was photographed on May 28 looking different from her usual svelte self. The photos showed RiRi in a button down shirt and ripped jeans. Fans commented by the thousands that she looked pregnant, but we’ve learned that’s not true! A source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Rihanna isn’t pregnant, sorry to disappoint everyone, but, nope. She has something going on, but it’s private.” The songstress still looks absolutely amazing with her sexy new style.

The source continued, “The speculation is tough for Rihanna. But, she knows she’ll be back to her regular self soon enough.” Another source in Cannes, France told us they saw Rihanna enjoying some champagne this week at a party, giving even more proof that the songstress isn’t pregnant. Despite the nay-sayers, we still think Rihanna looks fabulous in every photograph!

“She looking real pregnant,” one follower commented underneath the latest photos of RiRi, noting that her face is “filling out.” “Who is she pregnant from?,” another asked. Others disagreed, writing that she’s simply giving into the “munchies” or has stopped caring about her “superficial celebrity appearance.” Either way, the Barbadian bombshell looked fierce as can be, rocking curls, red lipstick and chic heels for her outing.

We last spotted Rihanna rocking the red carpet in a glamorous ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival and no-one speculated anything then. She stepped out for the Okja premiere on May 19, where she sported a ball gown by Dior. Prior to that, Rihanna touched down in France the day before, on May 18, when she wore a black custom-made Ralph & Russo Couture number. The singer always brings her A-game and we love that her style is always evolving.

