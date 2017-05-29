Nicki Minaj Rocks Sexy Outfit To Same Party As Ex Meek Mill: Revenge Dressing? See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s awkward to run into your ex, but not when you are looking as fine as Nicki Minaj did at LIV nightclub in Miami on May 28! Nicki happened to be at the club the same night as her ex Meek Mill, and Nicki’s outfit was so fantastically on point that she may have actually been ‘revenge dressing’!

We already know that Nicki Minaj, 34, has officially moved on from her ex Meek Mill, 30, and into a “sort of” relationship with rapper Nas, 43. But does that mean she isn’t still trying to make her former beau jealous? It was hard to decide exactly what Nicki’s motivations were when she showed up looking drop-dead gorgeous with her pal Birdman, 48, for a party at LIV nightclub in Miami on May 28 — the exact same night Meek was there! The “Anaconda” singer walked in donning one of the hottest little black dresses we have ever seen and was definitely proud to show it off on social media as she partied the night away with her friend.

Before heading out to the party, the queen of rap posted a pic of herself all dolled up to Instagram. “Fendi boot Barbie 😋dress Versace,” Nicki captioned the photo. Nicki was wearing the ultra tiny, short-sleeved black Versace dress; black and light green Fendi boots; and a giant bedazzled “Barbie” necklace. She added some extra bling to both hands, with rings and bracelets, and let her signature long black tresses flow down her back. Yeah, that definitely seems like revenge dressing to us! Though Nicki and Birdman hung upstairs in the VIP area, Meek reportedly stayed below and the two didn’t interact.

#Liv #Miami @reallilscrappy @bobbyvshow A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 29, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

#PressPlay: Heard #MeekMill was turning up at #Liv last night also 👀… wonder if he said anything to #Birdman or Nicki A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

😜😜😜😜😜 *rubs hands like birdman* @birdman5star #Liv #Miami #TapOut A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 29, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

After a several years long on-again, off-again relationship, Nicki and Meek officially split for good back in January and have been throwing shade at each other ever since. Click here to see pics of Nicki and Meek. Though Nicki has publicly announced she is not interested in dating anyone right now, and is even full-on “celibate,” she is currently having “sleepovers” with Nas. Sources previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Nas wants a serious relationship with Nicki but is willing to wait until she’s ready to take things to the next level.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki was trying to get Meek’s attention at the party with her killer dress? Do you think that was the best move for her? How do you think Nas would feel if that was the motivation behind her look? Give us all your thoughts below!

