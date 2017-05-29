Niall Horan Dedicates ‘This Town’ To Manchester Victims At ‘TODAY’ Concert

Courtesy of Twitter

Niall Horan stopped by the ‘TODAY’ show on May 29 to play some hits in rainy NYC, and the soggy setting didn’t stop him from sounding amazing and performing a meaningful tribute.

Niall Horan, 23, has come a long way since his One Direction days. On TODAY on May 29, Niall performed his first solo single “This Town,” emotionally dedicating the performance to the victims of the Manchester attack. He has very strong ties to the area. He was born in Ireland and met his band 1D on the British show The X Factor. It was a nice gesture and had fans tweeting in appreciation. He also sang “Slow Hands” and even started playing a bit of “Best Song Ever” — a classic 1D tune he made with former bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.

Just before he took the stage, around 6am, he Tweeted, “Wow hahaha! The lines around all the blocks nearby, insane! Thank you all. I understand you must be freezing and soaked through.” It was raining in NYC, but nothing could stop his dedicated fans from waiting for hours to see him. And his concert really delivered! He sounded so good and really cares about his fans! We loved it!

Niall is a solo artist now, but he is still trying to have a relationship with his former bandmates. Out of all the One Direction hotties, it seems Niall has maintained the strongest friendship with Liam. The “This Town” crooner, who has yet to meet newborn baby boy Bear, revealed in an interview that a visit is on the horizon as soon as his hectic schedule calms down. “I haven’t seen the baby yet, and I can’t wait. I’ve got all my presents… I’ve got trainers, a couple little bits and pieces, a couple of hampers,” Niall told radio host Darryl Morris. “I was just trying to find the time to get down to them, but I’ve been keeping in touch, and I’m looking forward to meeting the baby.” SO CUTE!

It’s no surprise that Niall has been incredibly busy performing live shows of his solo singles — but he still managed to squeeze in a little bromance time with the first-time father. Liam and the “Slow Hands” hitmaker reunited at the Wango Tango music festival on May 13 and even posed for an adorable photo together. While Niall was performing on stage, fans noticed that his BFF was singing along to the lyrics and bobbing his head!

