Meek Mill ‘Kept His Eye’ On Ex Nicki Minaj All Night At Miami Club Bash

Courtesy of Instagram

Meek Mill ‘kept his eye’ on the prize! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper couldn’t stop staring at ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj during their scandalous club night in Miami. Now, fans can’t stop buzzing over a possible reunion!

What are the chances that Meek Mill, 30, and Nicki Minaj, 34, ended up in the SAME Miami nightclub on the SAME night? Most exes avoid each other like the plague, but for the “Litty” rapper, he actually enjoyed having Nicki nearby and couldn’t take his eyes off her all night long. “Meek’s in Miami for Urban Beach Week and went to LIV last night because it’s the hottest club in town, plain and simple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously he knew Nicki was going to be there, but it’s a big enough space for them to keep their distance.”

Running into your ex is typically an uncomfortable situation. Thankfully, the “Anaconda” hitmaker came into the Miami nightclub with GUNS BLAZING as if she were ready for battle. Of course we’re talking about the sexy little black T-shirt dress she wore on the night of their potentially awkward exchange. Nicki paired her sizzling outfit with green ankle boots with a small heel and a massive Barbie necklace. If the Trinidad-native was trying to make a statement at LIV, it definitely worked because Meek couldn’t stop staring at her from across the room.

“Nicki was upstairs pretty much all night,” the source continues. “Meek didn’t mix with her at all, he just partied with his buddies downstairs, but yeah, it’s safe to say that he was keeping an eye on her all night, albeit, from afar, with the rest of the crowd.” Unfortunately for him, he may never get close to Nicki ever again now that fellow hip-hop legend Nas is trying to woo her and make her his woman.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek will ever get a chance to date Nicki again? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.