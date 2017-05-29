Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian cuddled up with her little son in the most heartwarming photo! The bikini-clad mom and Reign soaked up that Los Angeles sun after she reportedly banned Scott Disick from seeing the kids!

Kourtney Kardashian looked like she didn’t have a care in the world as she lounged with her two-year-old Reign. The 38 year-old seemed absolutely blissed out as she snuggled close with her youngest son in Los Angeles after living it up in Cannes. Kourt still obviously had to show off her amazing bikini body in a black thong bikini. She didn’t let any of the insane stress her Scott Disick, 33, has been causing affect her at all!

Kourtney has reportedly decided that until Scott can put his partying and six lady friends in the past, he won’t be allowed to see Reign or their other two children Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4. “What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on,” a source close to the family explained to E!. “It’s unfair to the three kids and it’s really disappointing considering Scott had made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning,” the insider told the news outlet.

Kourtney seemed to have been trying to forget about Scott’s zany Cannes exploits and enjoy her own vacation. She has got her new beau Younes Bendjima, 23, and Reign to keep her happy back in LA. Could Younes replace Scott as the man in Kourt’s life for good? “Scott is not happy about Kourtney seeing Younes, at all,” a source close to Kourt’s sis Khloe Kardashian, 32, told HollywoodLife.com. “He hates the thought of Kourtney having moved on, even if he’s been with multitudes of women. It’s total double standards [sic], and Kourtney has told him so, in no uncertain terms. It’s absolutely none of Scott’s business who she sees, quite frankly.”

