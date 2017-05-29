Kourtney Kardashian Furious Scott’s Only Thinking Of ‘Pleasure’ During Wild Cannes Trip

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashan is pissed at her ex Scott Disick, and we don’t blame her. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kourt thinks the raunchy behavior the father of her three children has been displaying since arriving in Cannes last week is just pathetic.

“When Scott [Disick] falls, he really, really falls,” an insider close to his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, amid the wild behavior Scott has been displaying in the South of France since arriving at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival last week. “It’s kinda tragic, as when he gets like this he can’t think of anyone but himself and his own ‘pleasure.’ The saddest thing of all though is that I don’t think Scott is actually getting any real ‘pleasure’ out of partying anymore.”

“Scott’s becoming more and more of a caricature of his TV persona as time goes on — more surfacey, more self-involved,” the source continued. “It used to be more of a joke, but the lines are blurred now, and it’s like the real genuine Scott just isn’t there anymore. He’s always chasing the next hot chick. It’s really sad.” Click here to see pics of Scott’s Cannes hook-ups vs. Kourtney.

Due to Scott’s escapades over the last week — which include, but are not limited to, bringing 19-year-old Bella Thorne with him to Cannes; publicly kissing at least SIX different women since arriving in the South of France, causing Bella to leave cause she couldn’t handle that drama; getting extremely flirty with Justin Bieber‘s 18-year-old ex, Sofia Richie, on a yacht; and reportedly falling off the wagon — Kourt reportedly banned him from seeing their three young children. We really hope they are able to work it out, because we’d hate to see their family pulled apart. But we really want whats best for their little ones — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kourtney will be able to forgive Scott for his behavior in Cannes? Do you think his actions will affect his relationship with his children — Penelope, Mason, and Reign? Give us all your thoughts below!

