Joseline Hernandez Flashes Lace Bra & Thong In Sparking Red Dress: Seducing Stevie J?

Joseline Hernandez absolutely slayed in a bright red sheer dress that showed off her incredible post baby body! Do you think she was showing off for Stevie J? You’ll AMAZED by her booty revealing sheer gown!

Ooh la la! Joseline Hernandez pretty much did a mic drop with her outrageous crimson gown that had absolutely everything! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star flaunted her booty in a thong that could be seen through strategic cutouts in the back of her dress. The gown showed off every inch of the 30 year-old’s curves to perfection! She completed her look with a rose in her hair that matched the feathers that floated on the bottom half of her dress. Joseline seemed to be out of prove that she would continue to slay no matter drama might have been going on with Stevie J, 45. Was she trying to show the father of her baby daughter Bonnie Bella what he was missing?

“The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo,” that Stevie’s protégé Estelita Quintero posted on May 26, a source close to Joseline told HollywoodLife.com. “She thinks it’s disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him,” the insider explained. Stevie and Estelita did look super cozy in the photo, which could not have been fun for Joseline to see.

“Stevie swears blind that there’s nothing going on between him and Estelita and that it’s strictly business,” the source told us. Joseline reportedly has gotten so sick of Stevie’s excuses. “However, Jos isn’t buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?” the insider added.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline was showing off her curves for Stevie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!