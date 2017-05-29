Ivanka Trump Under Fire For ‘Insensitive’ Popsicle Tweet On Memorial Day

Ivanka Trump riled up Twitter with a post from her headquarters about champagne popsicles for Memorial Day! Do you think the First Daughter disrespected those who have served the United States military? You just have to see these furious tweets!

Ivanka Trump’s headquarters might have misjudged its’ followers with an insensitive tweet on Sunday, May 28. The 35 year-old First Daughter’s headquarters account shared a link to champagne popsicles and many immediately became outraged. People accused Ivanka of not paying the proper respect to the members of the armed forces who lost their lives. Memorial Day has traditionally been a holiday to reflect on the sacrifices the military have been for freedom’s America has today. Ivanka did share her thoughts from her personal account on May 29. “Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service # MemorialDay,” she wrote. Did President Donald Trump’s, 70, daughter and her headquarters step out of bounds?

One angry Twitter user responded to Ivanka headquarter’s post and wrote, “No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles.” Another blamed her headquarters of being completely out of touch with how many Americans celebrate Memorial Day. “Awkward. No offense @IvankaTrumpHQ but you really have no idea how real people live. Sad,” another user said. Champagne popsicles have never exactly been staples at most Memorial Day barbecues.

Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service #MemorialDay — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 29, 2017

This definitely wasn’t the first time Ivanka has managed to step on some toes. She ruffled feathers when her father announced she would receive the title of “Assistant to the President” in Feb. Stephen Colbert, 52, flatly accused President Trump of nepotism on The Late Show after he gave Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, 36, a position as a senior advisor. “And, the government desperately needs overhaul. Somebody keeps putting totally unqualified people in charge of really important stuff,” Stephen joked. “But still,” he continued, “better than the original title: Bureau of Obvious Nepotism.”

