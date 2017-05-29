Nas Plans To Win Over Nicki Minaj With His Charm — He Wants The ‘Real Deal’

Courtesy of Youtube

Move over Meek Mill, there’s a new suitor in town! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nas plans on winning love interest Nicki Minaj over with his irresistible charm and is ready go all ALL in — he wants the ‘real deal.’

Nicki Minaj, 34, came clean about her adult “sleepovers” with Nas, 43, to Ellen DeGeneres last week — but is she ready to take their relationship to the next level and move past just the physical attraction? It’s no secret that Nas seriously wants to date her, and this is exactly how he plans on winning her over.”Nas has made it clear that he fancies the hell out of her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their connection and chemistry is insanely strong but he’s willing to bide his time and respect her wishes. He doesn’t want just some crazy fling with her, he wants the real deal, and he knows she isn’t ready for that yet.”

Luckily, the “One Mic” rapper has a plan that might convince Nicki to take the plunge and stop guarding her heart. “He’s confident he’s going to win her over,” the source continues. “Nas isn’t putting pressure on Nicki, he’s going along at her pace, but he’s also going all out to charm her. He’s pulling out all the stops and chipping away at her bit by bit. Nas teases Nicki by saying he’s going to get there eventually, so she might as well just give in now. In the meantime, he’s really enjoying the thrill of the chase.”

It’s totally understandable that the Trinidad-native has her guard up following the nasty Meek Mill split, but how long with Nas have to wait? The poor guy shouldn’t waste his time on a woman who’s iffy about their relationship — and Remy Ma agrees! She really hopes that Nas isn’t “stupid” enough to fall in love with Nicki or get serious with her in any way, a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. Hopefully Nas will be able to break through Nicki’s shell!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nas is wasting his time or will Nicki fall for him?

