How Blake & Lucas Knew Each Other Before ‘Bachelorette’ — They Were On A Reality Show

Courtesy of ABC

Be careful Rachel Lindsay, some of your bachelors may not have the right intentions. Contestants Blake and Lucas actually knew each other from before ‘The Bachelorette’ when they appeared on a different reality show together. Fame hungry, much?

Every season, the Bachelor or Bachelorette has to decide whether his or her suitors are on the show for the right reasons. It’s the hardest, most difficult question to answer as some people are full of lies or anterior motives. Two episodes into The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, 31, an interesting fact between Blake E. and Lucas Yancey came to light regarding their mysterious friendship. Believe it or not, the contestants actually know each other from a previous reality show called Ex Isles. Don’t believe us? An Instagram picture from 2016 shows Blake and Lucas hanging out together at what appears to be a house party, and of course there was a “whabooooom” caption.

There are definitely some larger-than-life characters on this season of The Bachelorette. Lucas made a name for himself after using just ONE made-up word that doesn’t even exist in the dictionary. You may have noticed that he was wearing a tanktop of the word “Whaboooom” on it for the entire first episode. Is he trying to brand himself? Is he trying to promote a merchandise line? It wouldn’t be the first time someone appeared on the show to boost their personal career, using the Bachelor or Bachelorette as collateral damage. We’re not trying to jump to any conclusions, but the fact that Lucas and Blake had previously been on another reality show together is a pretty big red flag for Rachel.

Day 1 of The Bachelorette was packed with romance, humors, and of course, the inevitable Tickle Monster. Rachel seemed a little stressed at first having to meet so many hot dudes in one night and even refrained from kissing one. “I didn’t want to kiss anyone on the first night,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, sometimes you just have to let things happen. Chris [Harrison] told me I have to let go, and I can’t always be in control. So yes, you can expect a kiss the first night.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Lucas are on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons?

