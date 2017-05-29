Emmy Rossum Wedding Gown — First Photo As She Marries Sam Esmail At Romantic Wedding

Courtesy of Snapchat

What a beautiful bride! On the most unforgettable day of her life, Emmy Rossum dazzled in a white, off-the-shoulder wedding gown designed by Carolina Herrera, who added special touches of beading around the bust and on the actress’ veil.

Emmy Rossum, 30, has found her happily ever after. Not only did the Shameless actress marry love of her life Sam Esmail, 39, on May 28, she also looked totally gorgeous at the NYC-based ceremony. Back in December, Emmy revealed that Carolina Herrara was going to design her wedding dress but wouldn’t go into further detail about the look or outline of the gown. Emmy was right to choose such a talented designer because she looked like a floating angel standing at the alter at the East 55th Street Conservative Synagogue. Sam was absolutely mesmerized by his bride, who oozed elegance from head to toe in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown with a veil pinned to her hair bun.

Prior to the actual ceremony, Emmy and the Mr. Robot creator posed for photographs underneath the Brooklyn Bridge near the waterfront. The Phantom Of The Opera star rocked a more easy-going and free-flowing gown for their photoshoot, stunning in lace sleeves and cream-colored pumps with a matching clutch. Sam was also dressed to the nines in a navy blue suit. The couple basically turned Memorial Day Weekend into one amazing party for their wedding with their family and closest friends. They celebrated the occasion on Friday night by going out to dinner and sipping cocktails.

Unlike most brides, Emmy decided NOT to change out of her formal wedding dress for the after-party. “It’s the one time that you get to wear it,” she gushed to Vogue. “I think it would be different if I’d had a formal ceremony and then I’d been on a beach. But I was happy wearing this dress until the wee hours of the morning.” Hopefully no one spilled the champagne!

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on May 29, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you in love with Emmy’s wedding gown? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.