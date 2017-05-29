28 Sexy Stars In Red, White & Blue Bathing Suits: Kylie Jenner & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Memorial Day, everyone! As we honor those who have served our country, we’re also gearing up for summer with the hottest pics of celebrities in red, white and/or blue bathing suits. Check ’em out here!

The kickoff to summer is officially here! Memorial Day, of course, is all about remembering and honoring those who’ve fought for the United States, and these stars have showed off their patriotic pride by wearing the colors of the flag while frolicking at the beach, pool or simply hanging out in their backyards. From Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and SO many more, these ladies know how to rock a red, white or blue swimsuit like none other. Click through the gallery above to check out our favorite celebs in their patriotic bikinis and bathing suits!

Kylie always knows how to rock a swimsuit, and she’s constantly posting photos of herself in bikinis and sexy one pieces on her social media accounts. In the above gallery, you can see her in her red birthday bikini — complete with body chains — a sexy white one piece with cutouts and a red, thong one piece at the beach. She doesn’t discriminate when it comes to types of bathing suits, that’s for sure! Meanwhile, her big sis, Kim, can be seen in a white thong bikini and one of her infamous white one-piece suits.

The gallery also features Hailey Baldwin in a red one piece, Bella in multiple white bathing suits and Lea Michele lounging in a red bikini by the pool. There’s plenty more where those came from, though, and you can check ’em all out by clicking through above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think looked sexiest in their red, white or blue bathing suit!?

