Fergie Kicked Out Of Black Eyed Peas? Former Bandmates Throw Massive Shade On Twitter

Courtesy of Vevo

Whoa, whoa, whoa, did the Black Eyed Peas kick Fergie to the curb? On May 29, the pop star announced she was starting her own record label, and the other members of the hip-hop/pop group slammed the singer on Twitter. So her future with them isn’t looking too good right about now!

You’re out of here! It looks like Fergie, 42, has been officially kicked out of the Black Eyed Peas. Just hours after the announcement was made that she’s left Interscope Records to start her own record label under BMG, bandmate Taboo Nawasha, 41, unfollowed the songstress, according to Media Take Out! Ouch! Looks like after the public learned Fergie will be working with the well known label on her upcoming solo album, Double Duchess, (her second effort since releasing her debut solo album, The Duchess, in 2006) Taboo took it upon himself to distance the band from her. Click here to see pics of Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” music video.

This is Taboo’s most recent dig at Fergie, but not his biggest. On May 24, Taboo tweeted a pic of the group’s debut album from 1998, Behind the Front, which didn’t feature Fergie. In his tweet he referred to himself, will.i.am and apl.de.ap as “Classic BEP.” Yikes! While Taboo is totally right, the trio were the “classic” members of the Black Eyed Peas, the band didn’t garner the majority of their fans until Fergalicious came along.

So does this mean that Fergie is out of the group for good? Well, she has wandered off before to work on her own endeavors — like the debut album we mentioned. And while she did okay as a solo performer (we will never, ever be able to get the lyrics to “M.I.L.F. $” out of our heads or stop sobbing when we hear “Big Girls Don’t Cry”) we do love the band as a whole!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fergie is out of the group permanently? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.