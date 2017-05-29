Bella Thorne Reignites Romance Rumors With Ex Gregg Sulkin After Fizzled Scott Fling

Courtesy of Instagram

We’ve gotta hand it to Bella Thorne. No one has a love life that’s harder to keep up with than hers! The sexy starlet had all her fans buzzing when she posted a very suggestive pic of her and her ex Gregg Sulkin on May 29, just days after returning from Cannes after her failed Scott Disick romance.

Bella Thorne, 19, dropped Scott Disick, 34, like a hot tamale for his philandering ways at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was back in LA before you could say “shortest romance ever.” But now that she’s away from his drama is she thinking of rekindling her relationship with former lover Gregg Sulkin, 25? She sure made it seem like that could be her plan when she posted a raunchy pic of the two of them to Instagram on Memorial Day, May 29, aka Gregg’s B-day. Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella in Cannes.

“Happy birthday Gregg!!!!” Bella captioned the hot pic of her wearing a sexy black bra and laying on her former beau’s back on a raft in a pool while the sun beat down on them. “I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!” In the shot, Bella is looking down lustily at the British actor, while he keeps his eyes closed in relaxation. Uh, yeah, that definitely seems to be going beyond “friendship” status.

The snap was apparently taken the day before, May 28, when the Famous in Love actress joined Gregg at a pool party in Los Angeles to help him start off his 25th year with a bang. According to Just Jared, Gregg was spotted going shirtless while saying goodbye to his ex at the end of the shindig. My, oh my, what do we make of this? Well, Bella’s fans certainly have something to say, as the comments section of her post was flooded with speculation as to whether or not this means the former couple are reigniting their romance, and if they should even go down that road again!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s suggestive post about Gregg? Do you think it’s something to read into? Do you think it means these two may be getting back together? How would you feel if they did? Give us all your thoughts below!

