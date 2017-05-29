REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

Sun’s out, buns out! Bikini-clad Bella Hadid has been living the yacht life ever since her European vacation began in Cannes. Now the supermodel has moved on to Monaco, and she brought Lewis Hamilton with her! Are these two sparking a new romance?

Partying in Cannes is SO five minutes ago! Now all the top celebs have migrated to Monaco, where Bella Hadid, 19, was spotting hanging out with Lewis Hamilton, 32, on a yacht on Memorial Day. The pair had a lot of fun together splashing around in the ocean and flaunted their perfect bodies in front of each other. The supermodel wowed in an orange THONG bikini that put her bare butt cheeks on full display. The Formula 1 race driver didn’t cover up either as his six-pack glistening under the sun. Obviously Bella and Lewis would make an attractive couple, but is there truly something going on between them? SEE BELLA AND LEWIS HANGING OUT HERE.

If the duo did hookup, it might cause a little bit of tension in brunette beauty’s group of friends due to the six degrees of separation. Bella’s older sister is Gigi Hadid who is best friends with Kendall Jenner who supposedly dated Lewis in 2015. Were you able to follow along? Even though Kendall and the British hunk never officially confirmed their romance (they actually continuously denied it), fans would hate to see Bella break the girl code. Rumors behind their friendship began swirling after he was spotted leaving her NYC apartment two years ago.

Regardless of their status, Lewis definitely seems like Bella’s type. His darker complexion and athleticism reminds us a lot of boxer Anthony Joshua. Plus, they’re both British. The last time we checked in on Bella she was mega-crushing on Anthony because he’s “tall, dark, and handsome, and everything her ex was not,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Maybe she’s playing the field with two handsome hunks!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s something romantic going on between Lewis and Bella?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.