‘L&HH’s Lil Scrappy & Bambi Have Instagram Fight After Her Mom Helps Move His Stuff Out

Courtesy of Instagram

All is fair in love and war. ‘Love & Hip Hop’s Bambi has thrown her fiance and co-star Lil Scrappy out on the street and he’s not taking too kindly to the move. The stars got in an epic battle over social media after her and her mother actually went so far as to move his stuff out of the house.

It seemed like Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson were going to get their fairy tale ending when he popped the question at the end of season 5 of the hit reality show, but since then things have gone south. Their relationship drama has been playing out during the sixth season of the series and in the news, as we still aren’t entirely sure if they have officially split or called off their wedding. Now we have a pretty big piece of evidence to put in the “They’re Over” column — Bambi just threw him out of her house with her mom’s help and shared the experience on Instagram!

“When your 60 year old mom helps you get s**t done cuz you ain’t got time to wait on no help,” Bambi captioned a pic of her mother in the back of a moving van on Memorial Day, May 29. “This is the reason why I’ve never waited on a man to do anything… ever. But it’s crazy that this is the same woman who was going out of her way to send this b**ch a** n***a thousands of dollars worth of asthma medicine and devices because flexin’ is more important than breathing … and he didn’t even have the decency to come clean up the mess, send someone to clean his s**t, or get his belongings out of my house. I’m only doing this because my mom is spending her day working when she should be chilling. F**k me over all you want but not her. This is what happens when you try to give a person the benefit of the doubt & believe in them when everyone else think they’re not s**t. Anway tho … happy Memorial Day.” Bambi hilariously ended the caption with an arm flexing. Burn! Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

But, Lil Scrappy wasn’t about to stay silent after reading THAT. He put up his own Instagram post, a graphic that said “When U Focused On Dat Bag Can’t S**t Make U Mad,” and included the money bag, running man, smirking smiley, and 100 emojis. As if that wasn’t burn enough he had a scathing caption to go with it. “Man listen say what u want and say what u will as long as I take care of my child and give God the glory I dnt have to stay in a spot that ain’t right for my life,” Scrappy wrote. “and pls believe a mf dne took care of everyone so soon as I try to do me people get mad it’s ok I won’t say nothing else, I’ll let God talk for the duration and any meds I got from anybody I paid for it ya feel me.” Whoa. We have no idea where their relationship is going now!

#PettyWap: When flexing is more important than breathing 😩😩😩… #ImOut #LilScrappy #Bambi #HappyMemorialDay A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

#LilScrappy responds to #Bambi 👀 (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bambi and Lil Scrappy’s blowout over social media? Do you think they are officially over? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.