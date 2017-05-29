Angelina Jolie Wishes She Had Her Mom To Help Her Through Brad Pitt Divorce

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie completely opened up about her heart-wrenching year since her split with Brad Pitt! The actress revealed she’s been struggling without her mother, in an emotionally raw new interview!

Angelina Jolie just wanted her mom’s advice as she dealt with her incredibly dramatic divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, in 2016. The 41 year-old wished she could just speak to her mother Marcheline Bertrand, who died at 56 after battling ovarian cancer in 2007. “‘I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I’ve needed her,” she told Elle France. “I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me.”

Angelina explained that she missed her mother constantly, but she was also so sad for her six kids Maddox, 15, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Pax, 13, Vivienne, and Knox 8. “She would have thrived as a grandmother,” Angelina told the mag. “I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that.” The mother of six explained how her mother has still rubbed off on her parenting style even now. Angelina said she thought that being a mother was the “greatest” thing she’s ever done. She’s definitely tried to make the past year full of fun moments for her kids too. You might remember, Angelina took Shiloh to Disneyland with a bunch of her friends from Cambodia for her birthday on May 27.

“‘I try to lead by example, being conscious of others and being responsible. And to help them have a broader view of the world,” Angelina explained. “But really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen. It’s perhaps the most important thing any parent can do. They are resilient children but they are children, and as much as they need help to understand the hard truths in life they also need what we all need – protection and love.”

